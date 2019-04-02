District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, is pleased to see the Minnesota Legislature replenish Minnesota’s disaster contingency account.

“Our communities are at risk of major flooding this year, and it is of the utmost importance that we fund the disaster contingency account before that happens,” Kiel noted in a statement released by her office. “The $10 million we passed today is a start, but the account will need more to deal with the extensive flooding expected this year.”

The account is currently empty, with an additional $2.9 million required to provide the state match for FEMA public assistance cleanup efforts from the Duluth and Brainerd floods in 2018. An amendment to add an additional $33 million to the disaster relief account over the next two fiscal years was voted down. Since its creation in fiscal year 2014, the account held $17.466 million in FY2015 and $20.4 million in FY2016.