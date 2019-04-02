Seven Fisher Public School Senior High Choir students competed in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Vocal Ensemble Contest held in Stephen on Tuesday, March 26.

Two ensemble groups (one group of 6 and one group of 3) performed a musical selection for their judges. Both of the groups received a superior/double star rating.

The double star rating is the highest possible MSHSL contest score.

The group consisting of Melissa Beiswenger, Dana Conley, Michaela Richards, Ellie Schmitz, Mia Schroder, and Kaitlynn Sondrol performed “My Way Back Home” composed by Jay Althouse.

The group consisting of Jason Beiswenger, Melissa Beiswenger, and Dana Conley performed “Remember Me”, arranged by Ruth Morris Gray.

The groups were accompanied by their choir director, MaryJane Kurpius-Brock.