Prohibited within 25 feet of buildings, job sites and fellow coworkers

During the 2019 Crookston City Council Strategic Planning Session Saturday, City Administrator Shannon Stassen said he hopes the council will make a “clear statement” by backing the proposed “tobacco free” city policy. Currently, the City of Crookston has a “smoke free” policy on city property, but a tobacco-free policy would permit tobacco use 25 feet or more from entrances of all city properties.

The proposed policy reads, “The use of tobacco products and electronic delivery devices is prohibited at all times and on all property of the City of Crookston regardless of location. Employees are prohibited from using tobacco products and electronic delivery devices while on duty. Tobacco use is prohibited 25 feet from all buildings, job sites and fellow coworkers.”

The purpose of the policy is to provide a “safe and healthy work environment for each employee.”

“The City of Crookston believes the use of tobacco products, including electronic delivery devices, on its property is detrimental to the health and safety of its employees, clients and other visitors,” the proposed policy continued.

If the policy is approved, it would also apply to all visitors on city property and it would be the responsibility of employees to inform visitors of the policy. It would additionally be incorporated as part of the City Employee Handbook.

Ward 5 City Council member Dale Stainbrook asked Stassen about the safety meetings he has had with city employees who use tobacco and Stassen replied saying they were “good conversations” and employees were aware of their rights.

Ward 2 City Council member Steve Erickson reminded the group that 25 feet from city buildings is still not “legit” because you could still be on city property.

“At the college, you can smoke in your vehicle but can’t be outdoors or in the public,” added At-Large City Council member Tom Vedbraaten. “It’s a tough habit and it’s hard to quit. Do we give them a spot to go smoke?”

Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority Executive Director Craig Hoiseth spoke later in the conversation about a smoker’s quality of life and that workforce, particularly in the manufacturing area, typically have a number of people that smoke.

“Don’t try to press our values on their quality of life for people that want to smoke,” Hoiseth added.



SMOKING AND AREA YOUTH

Polk County Public Health Wellness Coordinator Kirsten Fagerlund brought up youth smoking statistics to the group and said the climate they’re in is “heart-wrenching” and “very serious.”

“We have done discussions with the youth and in the school system, we’ve provided them with education and data, and that’s not enough,” Fagerlund explained. “They want to make the right decisions, but we need to provide a climate that makes it easier to make those good decisions.”

She urged the council members present to provide policies and mentor the youth to make a healthy choice.

“I’ve been at different events and you’re on public property and there’s tobacco garbage right there,” she pointed out.

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson echoed Fagerlund’s concerns and touched briefly on vaping.

“With vaping itself, we have to be very clear and succinct with the students,” Olson explained. “Even if you have the device, we don’t allow that.”



SMOKE AND TOBACCO FREE AT U OF M CAMPUSES

The University of Minnesota Crookston campus, along with Duluth, Rochester and the Twin Cities’ U of M campuses are smoke and tobacco free. Their policy reads that all students, staff, faculty and visitors are prohibited from smoking and using, selling, free distributing, and advertising tobacco products and electronic cigarettes in all facilities and on all University property.

Tobacco use on those participating campuses are only permitted in situations such as a peer-reviewed approved scientific study, as part of a traditional Native American spiritual or cultural ceremony, theatrical productions where actors and actresses are permitted to use tobacco as part of the theatrical performance, or in enclosed, privately-owned vehicles while driving on campus or parked in surface parking lots.



TOBACCO USE UP SINCE 2001

In a May 2018 article in the Crookston Daily Times, the Polk County Wellness Coalition announced that tobacco use was up for the first time in 17 years and that the availability of e-cigarettes was a big factor.

The article said that by restricting the use of all tobacco products in public places and implementing smoke-free indoor air policies were effective in reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and lead to less smoking.

“Tobacco-free grounds policies can be strengthened to include smoke-free outdoor grounds or setbacks that limit tobacco use 25 feet or more from entrances,” read the article.

Other evidence-based best practice policy recommendations included increasing the price of tobacco products and limiting youth access to tobacco products like the movement Tobacco 21 policy which raises the legal purchase age from 18 to 21.

Currently, 29 cities and counties in Minnesota have raised the tobacco age to 21 with Bemidji being the closest city to Crookston.