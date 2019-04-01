This summer’s program is from June 3-7

Registration is open for Safety Town program, which will be capped at 40 participants. The registration deadline is Friday, April 12. Contact Washington School at 281-5078 to register.

Safety Town is a one week comprehensive safety education program for children age-eligible for kindergarten in 2019. It takes place at Washington School from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7.

The cost is $25 per participant, which includes a t-shirt and daily snack.