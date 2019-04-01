PCSO: Any pitch that involves you purchasing gift cards and a third party is a scam

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office alerts the public to a scam through Facebook.

According to the PCSO, a resident received a friend request through Facebook Messenger from a scammer that was posing as a relative. The picture attached to the message was also of the relative. The resident was told about a deal where you could get thousands of dollars back as long as you give them money. They asked the resident to purchase Amazon gift cards, and give a third party the numbers to start the process.

The PCSO advises the public that there are many of these types of scams. Anytime you are asked to go to a local store and buy Amazon, Apple, etc. gift cards, it’s part of a scam. If you have questions after being contacted like this, call your local law enforcement agency.

The PSCO can be reached at 281-0431. The Crookston Police Department can be reached at 281-3111.