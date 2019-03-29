Also, he anticipates having proof of finalized life insurance policy by city council’s April 8 meeting

Jeff Evers, the owner of the Fournet Building downtown who’s embarking on the first phase of a redevelopment project that would have Tri-Valley Opportunity Council as his primary tenant on the second floor, tells the Times that concerns over asbestos found in the building during some initial demolition work have been addressed.

Building Systems Corporation of Grand Forks conducted the tests and sent samples to EHS Laboratories of Environmental Hazards Services, L.L.C. of Richmond, Virginia.

According to their seven-page findings report, a room on the Fournet’s main/street-level floor had floor tile containing asbestos. “A new Plywood floor has been installed and it’s been totally remedied,” Evers told the Times Friday.

After an initial round of testing, a more in-depth round of tests were conducted on samples taken from the upper floors, and the findings were within the “non-containing” threshold.

On hold

While the Crookston City Council earlier this month approved the establishment of a Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) District necessary to make Evers’ financing package work, the accompanying, required development agreement associated with the TIF District was tabled by the council on March 11 and again on March 25. Until the agreement is approved, the TIF District cannot be certified by the county and Evers cannot receive the proceeds of the $50,000 loan approved months ago by the CHEDA Board, and the $250,000 City of Crookston Intermediary Relending Program (IRP) loan, approved months ago by the City’s Development Policy & Review Committee.

The primary concern is a delay in Evers securing a life insurance policy. It’s generally something the City asks for when it lends money; that way, in the event something happens to the borrower, the City has a position in the insurance policy to get its money back.

Evers has said since March 11 that he’s close to finalizing the policy. At the council’s March 25 meeting, in tabling the development agreement a second time, At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten said, “I say we don’t bring this back until the life insurance is here on the table. Everything he needs to do needs to get done.”

Asked Friday for a status update on securing the life insurance policy, Evers said he expects to have proof of the finalized policy for the council to see by the time they next meet on April 8.