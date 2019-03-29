Spring is here! It is fun to see the snow banks starting to recede and give way to the grass and shrubs that have been hidden since December. This has certainly been a winter to remember as we have been hit by storm after storm.

As many of you already know, Crookston Public Schools will be making up school on April 22 as per our recently approved storm procedures. We have missed a total of six instructional days this year due to storms or road conditions. I would once again like to thank those of you who live in the country for working with us this winter as there were many times that travel was fine in the city of Crookston whereas the country roads were impassable.

It is incredibly tough to make the call on whether or not we will have school when we have such divergent conditions between in town roads and country roads and I am thankful that we have so many people willing to help us through communication with our buses. We still have a little weather possibly in front of us and even as an optimist I still don’t put my weather call information away until mid May.

On Monday, I had the opportunity to attend the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony and I was so very pleased to see so many high achieving students being recognized for excellence. I was encouraged that this ceremony was put on entirely by students with minimal help from staff and by the leadership of the current NHS members to put into practice leadership, scholarship, service, and character. These are traits that all of our students should strive for and it was encouraging to see our inductees recognized for striving towards these pillars of NHS.

I would like to congratulate the Pirate Knowledge Bowl Team for Taking 1st at Regions and advancing on to state Competition! It is wonderful to see our academic programs being so successful as this success embodies the academic successes we are currently experiencing in the classrooms at CHS.

Also congratulations to our Pirates Girls’ Basketball Team for an excellent season and to the fans for an outstanding couple of games at UMC. This team is well coached and has top notch student athletes! The attendance at the games and support for our team was Pirate Pride at its best! I would also like to thank the University of Minnesota Crookston for being our gracious host for these exciting games.

Good luck to our spring sports as they start up and good luck with the snow. If you stop into CHS you will see a lot of activity in our hallways as our students make due with our indoor facilities as outdoors is not an option.

As a district, we are working through a process to develop a strategic plan which is essentially a road map for where we are going and how we will get there. We are hoping that you will be a part of this process as we develop this plan to become an even better school for our kids and families. The Strategic Planning timeline in April:

• April 2-5th Survey sent out to staff

• April 10th Staff Input Sessions at each building

• April 23rd Community Input Session at the Crookston High School Auditorium

• April 24th School Board/Admin/Facilitators Work Session to compile input and start writing our strategic plan.

• Kindergarten Registration: April 8th and 9th at 6:30pm at Washington School. If you have a Kindergarten aged student who you would like to register or if you have questions about Kindergarten please stop by on either April 8th or 9th. Many parents struggle with the decision to send or not send and this is a decision only you can make, however, we would be more than willing to help answer any questions that you may have.

• Family Literacy: Our partner Lake Agassiz Regional Library in Crookston is hosting a “Families Reading Every Day” event on April 2. This event highlights the importance of reading to your kids not only from a modeling standpoint but also from a relational standpoint. This is a great event put on by our local library and I hope you are able to attend!

• Gifted and Talented Programming coming to Highland School! Highland School was fortunate enough to hire Amber Sannes as our Gifted and Talented Teacher. She has a strong teaching and learning background with emphasis and specialty in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math). We are incredibly excited to provide this opportunity for kids at Crookston Public Schools!

• We are proud of our schools, staff, and students.If you ever have any questions about Crookston Public Schools, please feel free to contact me at 218-770-8717(cell), follow me on twitter @crookstonsupt, or email me jeremyolson@isd593.org.