The 2019 United Way of Crookston’s fundraising campaign is on the home stretch and is $743 from reaching its $160,000 goal, United Way Executive Director Lori Wagner reports.

The “Jail & Bail” fundraiser that had the United Way identifying various local “celebrities” and asking each of them to raise at least $100 or risk being locked in the United Way’s jail cell at RBJ’s Restaurant raised $5,333, Wagner said, adding that she’s still rounding up donations from some of the “celebrities.”

She figures it’ll take a couple of weeks to track down all of the Jail & Bail donations. “Sheriff Lori is going after them,” Wagner said.