Congressman Collin C. Peterson is inviting Seventh District high school students to submit artwork for the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students and the winning pieces are featured for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, which connects the House Office Buildings to the U.S. Capitol.

“One of my favorite things about the art competition is that I get to see how talented young artists in the district are,” said Peterson. “This is a great opportunity for young folks to enter in a chance to have their work displayed in the Capitol.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 as an opportunity for Members of Congress to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of their young constituents.

Since then, more than 650,000 high-school students have participated in the nation-wide contest.

Submitted artwork may be up to 26 inches x 26 inches x 4 inches (including the frame) and weigh no more than 15 pounds. Accepted mediums include:

• Paintings – including oil, acrylics and watercolor

• Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers

• Collage (two-dimensional)

• Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen and block prints

• Mixed Media

• Computer Generated Art

• Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Artwork that is a reproduction of another artist’s work, including photographs, does not qualify for this competition.

To best ensure accessibility for all students, Peterson’s office will be accepting all Congressional Art Competition submissions online. Selection of the winning piece, made in early May, will be determined based upon the photograph submitted with the application.

To apply for the Congressional Art Competition, please submit a photograph of the artwork with the following information to congressional.art@mail.house.gov:

• Student Name

• Address

• Phone Number

• Artwork Title

• Medium

The deadline for all submissions is Wednesday, April 24, 2019.