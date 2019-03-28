Calvin Hildahl, 63, of Granite Falls, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Clarkfield Care Center with his family and friends by his side. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Calvin Eugene Hildahl was born January 15, 1956, the son of Gordon and Florence (Goettsche) Hildahl, in Montevideo.

He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Calvin attended school in Wood Lake, Hanley Falls and graduated from the Granite Falls High School in 1974. In 1976, he served his country in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in June of 1987. Calvin was united in marriage to Linda McLafferty in June 15, 1974 at the Granite Falls Lutheran Church. He worked as a farm laborer, was a carpenter and also a millwright.

He was active with the Disabled American Veterans and served as Commander for many years and was a member of the Patriot Guard. Calvin loved woodworking and enjoyed time spent camping, attending drag races and cherished time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and “Papa”. He had many dear friends and was always eager and willing to help them any way he could Calvin fought a long hard battle with COPD for seven years.

He is survived by his wife of 44½ years, Linda; children: Michael (Lisa) Hildahl of Box Elder, South Dakota and Heather (Shane) Arne of Little Falls; grandchildren: Grady Hildahl, Brandon and Caleik Arne; his beloved fur buddy Marverick; siblings: Marlin (Mary) Hildahl, Dan (Val) Hildahl and Bruce Hildahl all of Granite Falls, Keith (Shauna) Hildahl of Northfield, Glenise Hildahl of Osseo and Tami (Cyd) Caparas-Hildahl of Maple Grove; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Otto Hildahl, in-laws: Richard and Betty Harvey, grandparents-in-law (who raised Linda) Ed and Lucille Steinbach and his niece Tracy (Hildahl) Leenerts.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.