Edna Waller says Bruce Wilson helps with the garbage

Another “Good Neighbor” is nominated for good deeds done for their neighbors. This time, it’s Bruce Wilson from South Front Street.

His neighbor, Edna Waller, told the Times that every week Wilson comes and takes her garbage for her, something she’s not able to do any more.

