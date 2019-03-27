Several northwest Minnesota organizations are encouraging the Minnesota Legislature to increase funding for the Minnesota Good Food Access Fund—a state-based effort designed to improve the access area residents have to healthy and affordable foods.

The Good Food Access Fund was created by the Minnesota Legislature with bipartisan support in 2016. In 2017, the legislature provided a limited appropriation of $250,000 for the fund in order to help address the need many Minnesotans have accessing healthy and affordable foods.

Dollars from the fund have supported a range of community-driven solutions including enhanced grocery stores, mobile markets, farmers’ markets, fresh food refrigeration, and community supported agriculture. Funding for the fund is set to expire in June of this year.

The supporting organizations include LifeCare Medical Center, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Northwest Community Action, Inc. and Northwest Regional Development Commission. All of them sent letters to the Minnesota Senate’s Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee, which is considering legislation (Senate File 1354) introduced by District 1 State Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) to reinvest in the fund.

“One of the key challenges our region is facing is retail access to quality food. Much of our region has been classified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a rural food desert, meaning that a significant number of our residents live more than 10 miles from a full-scale grocery store,” wrote Nate Dorr, senior program officer with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. “Many of our communities that do have grocery stores are in a precarious position because the equipment in those stores is often in need of updating, profits margins are commonly low and many store owners are at or near retirement age.”

In response to each of the RFPs the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has released for grants from the fund, the response has been overwhelming. In the 2018, grants totally $233,750 were awarded to 14 different projects to purchase equipment and make physical improvements to increase access to healthy and affordable foods in communities throughout the state. More than 40 projects had applied for funding, with requests totaling over $800,000. In 2019, 34 separate proposals have requested more than a million dollars in grants.

One of the grocery stores receiving a grant last year from the Good Food Access Fund was KC’s Country Market in Badger. “Thanks to a Good Food Access grant, we were able to install a produce/deli cooler, adding 35 feet to our produce section and allowing us to offer more locally-grown produce and to collaborate more with local growers,” said Corey Christianson owner of KC’s.

The supporting organizations complimented Johnson for his leadership in introducing legislation to increase funding for the fund.

“We applaud Senator Mark Johnson for his introduction of legislation to provide funding for the Minnesota Good Food Access Program,” wrote Keith Okeson, president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Center. “This program is critically important to our region in that it is designed to help support rural grocery stores and the communities where they are located.”

More than 50 Minnesota-based organizations and interests support efforts to increase funding for the Minnesota Good Food Access Fund including Allina Health, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hunger Solutions, Minnesota Farmers' Market Association, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota Grocers Association, Minnesota School Nutrition Association, University of Minnesota Extension and others.