Works by a trio of Crookston High School art students have earned recognition, CHS art teacher Gary Stegman reports, at the juried art show in the Northwest Minnesota Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council. The show is held each spring, showcasing and recognizing winners in five categories in two divisions, adult and youth.

CHS student-artists recognized include:

• Logan Johnson earned first place for his piece “Because I Could,” a hand-carved chess board and pieces. He won $300. (Johnson and his piece were profiled in the Times in early January.)

• Adriana Isum won second place for her painting, “Serenity.” She won $150, and her work will also hang in the lobby of District 1 State Sen. Mark Johnson in the Office Building of the State Capitol in St. Paul for the next year.

• Elysa Christensen earned the “Merit in Sculpture” recognition, which means the jury deemed her piece, “Fifth Dimension” the best sculpture in the exhibit.

All honored student-artists will be recognized at a reception Sunday, March 31 at the community center in Badger, Minnesota.