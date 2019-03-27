The streets surrounding the Redwood County Courthouse in Redwood Falls are scheduled to be upgraded this year, but how much of that work is done is still up in the air.

After receiving word that it was awarded a $1 million local road improvement program (LRIP) grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the City of Redwood Falls moved forward with plans to update the streets and the underground utilities in that area at the intersection of Jefferson and Third streets.

Initial plans were presented to the city council at its March 19 meeting. Those plans include an alternate that might remove the northeast portion of what is known as the courthouse square from the project.

The Redwood County board is currently discussing plans to erect a new justice center replacing the current courthouse building, and as part of that project there have been plans that would vacate the northeast section of the street to create a secure link between the new facility and the existing law enforcement center.

Representatives from Bolton and Menk, Inc., which has been developing the plans and specifications for the courthouse square project, met with the Redwood County commissioners and the Redwood Falls city council March 19 to go over those plans.

According to Owen Todd of Bolton and Menk, Inc., the plans presented to both groups have been approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In order to move forward with the next step in the process of doing the street improvement work, both the county board and city council had to approve it.

Prior to submitting the application for the LRIP funding, the city approached the county board to see if it was willing to collaborate on the project with an investment of funding. The county board approved an allocation of up to 50 percent of the cost of the project for the street upgrades with that dollar amount not to exceed $219,350.

Todd said the current estimate for the project is just over $1.4 million. The courthouse square project includes restoration of concrete and bituminous pavement in the area surrounding the courthouse, as well as upgrades to the sidewalks. Those sidewalk improvements are a state requirement of the project if LRIP funds are used, explained Todd, to bring them up to Americans With Disabilities (ADA) standards.

During their meetings, both the county board and the city council voted to take the next step which means putting the project out for bids.

The schedule presented to the county board and the city council includes opening those bids April 15 at 10 a.m., with those bids then submitted to the state for review. The schedule also includes awarding the bid for the work by the Redwood Falls city council at its May 7 meeting. Construction would then begin in late May, with an estimated completion date of November 2019.

Todd said that the project will be submitted with the entire square being upgraded.

However, the bidders will be informed of the potential of removal of the northeast corner. The LRIP dollars are for 2019, said Todd, which means to receive them the work must be done this year, adding the city will pay for the work as it is being done and then will be reimbursed with LRIP funding.

The city is also conducting some underground utility work to city water and sewer in that area.

Todd said as the construction work is being done bidders will be informed that access to the courthouse must continually be provided.

The $1 million allocation will be spent first, with the additional costs shared equally between the city and the county unless the cost exceeds the county’s cap. Todd said he has seen an increase in the cost for construction materials, adding he is not sure how the bids will come in for a street project of this nature.

According to Jim Doering, city public works project coordinator, the $1 million allocation the city received is the first time that amount of LRIP has been allocated to one project.