The Crookston School Board, on a 3-2 vote Monday evening - board member Tim Dufault was out of the country and not in attendance - approved a budget reduction package for the 2019-20 school year put together by Superintendent Jeremy Olson and his administrative team - a package driven by another dip in student enrollment this school year - that totals a little over $400,000.



But if that sounds clear-cut, it's not, and immediately after the meeting Olson told the Times he's not sure at this moment what will be done in reaction to the board's votes at Monday's meeting. "There is no Plan B right now," Olson said, adding that he'd already had a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday with his administrative team and, given what transpired at Monday's board meeting, they'd be further discussing what to do next.



The board first approved the resolution that approves the entire budget reduction package, which Olson said is being made possible by the move of first grade from Washington School to Highland School, a reconfiguration that he said has creates "scheduling efficiencies." The vote was 3-2 in favor, with board members Kari Miller and Adrianne Winger voting against, and in doing so saying they were most concerned by the decision to not replace retiring choral instructor Belinda Fjeld with a full-time choral instructor at Crookston High School. The plan is to have elementary choral instructor Jill Dalzell also take on high school choral duties, with orchestra instructor Haley Ellis and band instructor Matt Torgerson each taking on more elementary music responsibilities.



Based on continued talks with the music staff and Pirate Fine Arts Boosters, Olson asked for flexibility in the reduction package to potentially hire a two-hour per day choral instructor, or 2/10ths full-time equivalent, to ease some of the impact of not replacing Fjeld with another full-time instructor. If the "right person" can be found for that position, he said, a hire will be recommended. If that happens, the budget reduction package will total around $408,000. If the .2 FTE music position is not filled, the reduction package totals $431,700.



Things got muddy when the board had to subsequently vote the reduction of two members of the teaching staff, two personnel actions included in the reduction package. While many of the reductions in the package are the result of attrition, Olson noted, Matt Curry was to be placed on unrequested leave of absence from his .67 FTE physical education position, and Washington School special education teacher Wendy Willits was to have her probationary teaching contract terminated/non-renewed. The board "very reluctantly" approved on a 3-2 vote the Curry reduction, with Miller and Winger again voting against, but when the Willits resolution came to a vote, board member Patty Dillabough joined Miller and Winger in voting against, which means the board approved the resolution regarding the reduction package itself, but not the Willits' contract non-renewal, which was part of the package.



The CHS choir/orchestra room's seating area was at capacity for the meeting, with mostly teachers and staff but some community members as well. During the open forum that began the meeting, a handful of people went to the microphone to express their concerns with various aspects of the proposed reduction package. The final person to speak was a mother who said her son is in special education and on an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) at Washington School and that he'd made tremendous progress while working with Willits. She said she feared what would become of that progress if Willits lost her job.



While stressing that voting to reduce the budget and cut staff was obviously no fun and nothing that board members ever want to do, board chair Frank Fee, after the board voted against non-renewing Willits' contract, said the reduction is going to have to come from somewhere.

"I guess we'll instruct the administration to come up with something else," Fee said. "There will probably be another person cut, so it's just going to go from one person to another."



Earlier in the discussion, while voicing her opposition to losing a full-time choral instructor at the high school, Miller recommended that other budget trimming options be considered. While stressing that she realizes the district is getting smaller enrollment-wise and that trend adversely impacts the budget and necessitates a response, she said the choral program benefits many kids during their school years and into adulthood, and that singing in choir costs students very little money compared to some other activities. "There has to be other alternatives to look at," Miller said. "Maybe look at sports."