Burglary occurred Friday at 610 Stephens Drive

A “substantial amount of money” along with gold bracelets, necklaces and rings secured inside a safe in a Crookston home were stolen in a burglary reported late Friday afternoon to Crookston Police.

CPD Chief Paul Biermaier reports that the call came in around 4:45 p.m. March 22 from 610 Stephens Drive. The initial investigation indicates a person or persons entered the home Friday between 10:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through a front, ground-level window. A black Sentry safe approximately two feet square in size was removed from the home. The CPD figures a vehicle was involved in hauling the safe away from the residence. In addition to the money and jewelry, the safe contained other miscellaneous items.

The CPD is requesting the public’s help in providing information related to the incident. Anyone who observed a vehicle or people at or near the residence during the time of the burglary is asked to contact the CPD, and the same goes for anyone who has heard of or learned about any details related to the crime. Call 281-3111.