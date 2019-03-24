Another dominating run through the Tomahawk Conference schedule has landed three Wabasso Rabbits on the All-Conference first team for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Rabbits went a perfect 16-0 in Tomahawk Conference play and are now 30-2 over the past two seasons as Head Coach Neil Dolan nabbed coach of the year honors.

Wabasso finished 21-4 overall, falling to LQPV in the second round of the difficult Section 3A playoffs.

The Rabbits led the conference in team offense (71.1 ppg) and team defense (43.8 ppg) and were second in rebounds per game (42.4 rpg).

Senior standouts Maddy Guetter and Jenna Frank – both 1,000 career point scorer’s – were unanimous repeat selections, and junior Alison Fenger also earned first-team honors as a double-double machine.

Guetter finished fourth in the league in scoring (19.4 ppg) and was first in rebounding (14.0 rpg). She was also first in blocked shots (47), second in steals per game (3.7 spg) and also averaged 2.4 apg.

Frank was fifth in scoring (15.0 ppg), shot 73.6 percent from the charity stripe, added 2.0 apg and 1.8 steals per game.

Fenger averaged 8.9 ppg and was seventh in the league with 8.1 rpg. She was also third in blocks with 12.

McKenna Nelson averaged 2.5 spg and 1.8 apg Sarah Franta averaged 10.4 ppg and 2.3 steals per game and also knocked down 28 three pointers, and Cora Eichten grabbed 5.2 rpg and shot 42 percent from the floor to lead the Rabbits. Megan Rothmeier led the league in three-point efficiency knocking down 9-of-23 from long range (39.1 percent).