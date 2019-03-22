The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is pleased to announce the hiring of a new deputy and a new Emergency Management Director.

Deputy Cody Hager was recently hired by the department. Hager, who is originally from Owatonna, officially began working for the department on Feb. 1, 2019.

His first job as deputy was in Appleton, where he worked for three months prior to joining the Chippewa County Sher­iff’s Department. Hager is a four-year veteran of the Marine Corps, and also worked for the Appleton Fire Department before beginning his career in law enforcement.

“I enjoy helping people,” said Hager. “I feel very strongly that it’s the right thing to do. That drew me to law enforcement, and I haven’t regretted it since!”

In January, Deputy Stephanie Weick took over the Emergency Manage­ment Director reins from Deputy Tim Bergeland, who retired.

Weick has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2006, when she was hired as a part-time dispatcher. In 2008, she went back to school to become a deputy, and in 2009, she became a part-time deputy, as well as continuing with her jail dispatch duties.

In 2013, Weick was hired as a full-time deputy. Her job duties included court security, as well as patrol duty.

Weick, who is originally from Gary, SD, is excited about the opportunity to be Chippewa County’s Emergency Management Director. “Although my job duties go hand-in-hand with law enforcement, being the Emergency Management Director is all about preparing before a disaster or emergency strikes. It involves a lot of pre-planning, as well as bringing together resources during times of emergency,” she said.

Managing natural disasters, active shooter events, hazardous material spills, and infectious disease outbreaks are a few of the things the Weick will coordinate responses for. She said: “I see my role as more of the overseer. I’m the first person to be called to organize resources in the event of an emergency.”

