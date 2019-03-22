The Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital has begun the process of opening a daycare facility in the ambulance garage exclusively for its employees’ use.

Leah Lehtola of CCMH is heading the project, and, according to Lehtola, it's been difficult for employees to find child care options in the area.

“Securing reliable child care, specifically infant care in Montevideo and the surrounding area is becoming increasingly challenging for CCMH employees and other community members,” said Lehtola. “CCMH has been working with Montevideo Schools, Public Health, and the city on various community-related concerns, and daycare is one of the largest.”

Lehtola believes that this decision will create more vacancies in local daycares currently taken by children of hospital employees.

“CCMH hopes that in offering this benefit as means to recruit and retain employees, access to other child care facilities will increase for community members in need.”

