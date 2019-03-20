March is “Music in Our Schools Month” and the Crookston Public School Music departments have been busy.

The first graders of Washington Elementary School presented their music program on March 1. The Crookston High School Pep Band performed at the girls’ basketball games on March 2, 5 and 8. The sixth graders presented their music program at Highland on March 6. The CHS Pop Strings performed at Highland’s Family Night on Tuesday, March 12, and members of the CHS Concert Choir participated in the Vocal Ensemble contest last Wednesday, March 13.

And, the month is not over.

The CHS Pop Choir students performed at Chickadee Coffee Roasters in Crookston on Tuesday, March 19, and the CHS Pop Strings will be performing at ECFE’s March Musical Madness at Highland on Monday, March 25.

Crookston High School Concert Choir had 22 choir students participate in seven different ensembles at the Vocal Ensemble contest held at East Grand Forks Senior High. All seven ensembles received star ratings, with six of the ensembles receiving Double Stars, a Superior rating, (the highest rating), and one ensemble received a Single Star, an Excellent rating. I have listed the individual ensembles, contest results and participants below. The judges were asked to select two “Best of Site” ensembles from each site and Crookston was selected as one of the two in each site.

The CHS Pop Choir received a double star, a Superior Rating on their performance of “Count on Me” and “Build Me Up Buttercup.” They were selected as one of two “Best of Site” ensembles by Judge Tamara Ragan in the Performing Arts Center. Members of the Pop Choir include Blaine Asman, Anna Huck, Cyle Keim, Logan Melvie, Eliza Meyer, Justin Pietruszewski, Victoria Proulx, Sarah Ryan, Skylar Weiland, Jessica Willits, and Gina Visness.

“The Prayer” – a duet, received a double star, a Superior Rating and a perfect score. The duet was performed by Blaine Asman and Anna Huck and was chosen as “Best of Site” by Judge Sheila Nelson in the choir room.

“Emerald Stream” – SATB, a mixed ensemble, received a double star, a Superior Rating and was chosen as one of two “Best of Site” ensembles by Judge Deland Elseth in the band room. Members of the ensemble included Skylar Weiland, Gina Visness, Sarah Ryan, Cameron Hulst, Justin Pietruszewski, Blaine Amsan, Cyle Keim, Emma Sherman, Jayden Hulst, & Jessica Willits.

“Dark Brown Is The River” – SSA, a girls quartet, received a double star, a Superior Rating. Participants included Anna Huck, Gina Visness, Skylar Weiland and Jessica Willits.

“Blessing” – SSA, a girls triple trio, received a double star, a Superior Rating. Participants included Aleah Bienek, Bailey Cameron, Amber Cymbaluk, Emily Funk, Jasmine Haglund, Jayden Hulst, Faith Porter, Victoria Proulx & Emma Sherman.

“Sixteen Tons” – TBB, a boys ensemble, received a double star, a Superior Rating. Participants included Luke Noah, Jaxon Hebert, Cameron Hulst, Justin Pietruszewski, Logan Melvie, Cyle Keim, & Blaine Asman,

“Pie Jesu” – a duet, received a single star, an Excellent Rating. The duet was performed by Sarah Ryan and Skylar Weiland.