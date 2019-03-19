All about the Caleb Christensen Golf Academy.

In the spring of 2017, Caleb Christensen became a graduate of Sleepy Eye High School. He planned to attend Concordia University in St. Paul and had a vision to continue his golf career while attending college. When things were going differently than he had planned, Christensen considered different options. One was transferring to another school to continue his golf career or to transfer to a golf program in Arizona. Christensen ditched the cold and bolted for Arizona.

Christensen attended a PGA Golf Management Program in Scottsdale, Ariz. This program is a four-year program that helps students develop management skills, as well as skills and abilities to teach others golf lessons. While living in Scottsdale, Christensen learned from experienced pros and PGA Tour swing instructors. Also during his time in Scottsdale, he was fortunate enough to attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open and watch those instructors and pros work in competition. Lastly, Christensen become a certified US Kids Golf Coach, which went hand in hand with his Junior program experience.

Christensen now looks forward to his new business he has begun in Sleepy Eye, with eventual hopes of branching out towards other cities like Mankato, as he grows his brand. Christensen’s true golfing personality drove his motivation to help others in the game of golf.

“I want everyone I meet to know that my passion for the game is unmatched,” he said, while detailing all of his plans for the Caleb Christensen Golf Academy.

An exciting aspect of the Caleb Christensen Golf Academy is an indoor facility for golf lessons. It is located in the building that Schmid Financial is renovating at 140 1st Avenue North, with access to the golf facility on the Oak Street side of the building.

Christensen hopes to open up his new building in mid-to-late March and will be giving golf lessons privately, in groups or one-on-one. He also plans to continue to be the Sleepy Eye Junior program leader. In his Junior program, Christensen coaches and gives lessons to golfers from ages six to 18. He plans to separate age groups from six to 11, and 12 to 18.

In the months of October through April, Christensen plans to hold golf lessons at his new indoor facility, that features a ProPuttSystems Putting Green and a FlightScope launch monitor. The FlightScope Xi gives the golfer the ability to determine carry, total, and roll distance, while also determining ball speed and landing position. In addition to these features, data tracked includes vertical and horizontal launch angle, spin axis, and angle of attack, amongst many other features. Christensen said that while tracking this data through a golfer’s swing, he can provide the proper lessons to optimize their swing, all through interactive technology.

Christensen plans to use the tools he’s developed throughout his experience in playing the game and in classes attended in Scottsdale, for outdoor lessons, as well. Christensen expects to give lessons on the range and throughout the course, as much as possible, at Sleepy Eye Golf Club from April through September, and into the early portion of October.

Christensen credited his former coaches, Kaleb Walter, Trent Weicherding, and Doc Larson, along with his passion for the game, in developing his very own academy.

In times he will not be in the office or on the course, Christensen can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, where he has given many lessons through videos while also analyzing many different golf swings.