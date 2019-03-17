Sleepy Eye Electric has been in business for over 35 years.

Sleepy Eye Electric has been in business for over 35 years. Founded as a two man shop by Bill Walter and Steve Bloedow, Sleepy Eye Electric is now owned by Bill Walter, Greg Braulick, Ron Salfer, Judd Walter, and Tom Braulick.

The owners are electricians, and also employ electricians Eric Schmitt and Riley Jensen. Office manager Kaleb Walter rounds out the staff.

“Our seven electricians bring over 150 years of combined experience to our jobs,” said Judd Walter.

Sleepy Eye Electric specializes in farm, home, industrial and commercial electrical projects. They provide 24 hour service work, handled by their licensed and experienced electricians.

Judd gave some examples of the many types of services Sleepy Eye Electric provides, including small residential fixes, home breaker panel upgrades, residential remodels, LED recessed lighting or under cabinet lighting, to new home wiring.

Farm work includes service calls for grain dryers and irrigators; farm yard underground service upgrades; and wiring of farm shops, grain bins and animal buildings.

Sleepy Eye Electric’s commercial work includes service calls and troubleshooting for all types of businesses, along with new commercial projects such as offices, restaurants, and retail businesses.

Industrial jobs also include service work, along with new projects such as industrial buildings and equipment, motor control centers, and process equipment.

The electricians of Sleepy Eye Electric can’t do the job alone. Office manager, Kaleb Walter, takes care of all office work and shop management. “Kaleb keeps our shop stocked with inventory and is great at finding that hard to get or obsolete part that may be needed,” said Judd.

Speaking for the entire staff, Judd said, “We pride ourselves, and enjoy all types of jobs, from service calls, to residential work, to large commercial or farm projects.”