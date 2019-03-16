Spring road restrictions went into effect on all Redwood County roads March 15, 2019. Signs are being placed designating the applicable axle weight limits on all bituminous roads.

All municipal, township and county/CSAH gravel roads are restricted to five-ton axle loads unless posted otherwise. Crews began placing signs late last week, and restrictions became effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Posting maps and pertinent information are available at the office of the County Engineer in Redwood Falls. For more information, call (507) 637-4056 or visit www.co. redwood.mn.us under the highway department section.

Winter load increases also ended Thursday, March 14 and spring load restrictions started Friday, March 15 on highways in the south, southeast, metro and central frost zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The frost zones can be found on the MnDOT load limits map. Road restriction maps showing locations of weight-restricted routes are listed at mndot.gov.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue, and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal. See more about axle weight limits online.

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period when one is engaging in interstate through movement travel only (no starting or stopping off the interstate system).

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at (651) 366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For more information about legal axle weight during spring load restrictions or the gross vehicle weight schedule, call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at (651) 350-2000.

For more about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call MnDOT’s freight and commercial vehicle operations – oversize/overweight permits at (651) 296-6000 or e-mail ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.