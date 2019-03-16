I have been asked many times about the new Police station, so I thought I would share some information about the building.

The Police station will be able to be accessed from the main door, the old liquor store entrance, or from inside of the City building. The lobby of the PD will be open 24 hours a day. The lobby has video cameras to cover all the areas. The lobby will also have a drug take back box like the old Police station used to have. Sheriff Jason Seidl has made it a priority to put the drug take back boxes back in local Police Departments. I am told the box in the new PD will be installed in the next week or so. It will not be open to public use until the PD opens.

Speaking of which, I am told that the PD should be ready around the middle of April. An exact date is not known, but they are close. We will have an open house for the public when the Police Department is ready. I am looking at a late afternoon to early evening open house so people can stop after work hours. We will announce the open house when we get a date set.

The front of the PD facing the lobby is bullet resistant material. There is a pass through window that allows the public to see into the PD and drop off papers. Just like now, the PD will not always have a person in it. People stopping in to speak to us will still have to call us on the phone at times, if our officer is not in the office.

The Police Department has a large evidence area that is separated by officer and the doors are video recorded. The doors are coded to keep track of who opens them and when they are opened. These features bring the Police Department up to best practices for evidence accountability.

The PD has an Investigations Office that is secured so that only active investigators can access it. There is a secured interview office which has video recording capability for custodial interviews.

There will also be a section of the front parking lot that will be video recorded. This area can be used by the public as a safe exchange location. If, for example, you were to sell something online to a stranger, you could meet in the parking lot of the PD and have the exchange stored in the Police Department’s recording vault.

We had a lot of help developing and planning the Police Department. We are looking forward to continuing our service to the public in our new station. Please stop in and see the new PD and us once the open house is announced.