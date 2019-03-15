The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars, Orrin S. Estebo Chapter will be having its annual online art auction to raise money for the chapter.

Artwork is currently on display at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

Bidding begins this Friday (March 15). Interested bidders should go to www.kerkhoffauction.com to bid. Bidding will end March 29 at 8 p.m.

There will be a fun, closing party for the art auction at the Redwood Falls Golf Club March 29 from 5-8 p.m., and the public is invited to come. Appetizers will be served.

There will be four special art items that will be raffled off that evening. In addition, people will be able to bid on the auction items at the event.

All of the artwork has been donated by artists with a local connection. A wide variety of pieces are available including painting, photography, woodworking, quilting and more.

The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars chapter has awarded 887 scholarships since it began awarding scholarships in 2002.

The scholarships awarded total more than $500,000 for Redwood Valley seniors and former students now in college.

Scholarships for the Class of 2019 will be awarded at the Evening of the Stars, which is May 1, 2019.