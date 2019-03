The University of Minnesota Crookston held their third annual “Honoring Our Own” reception in the Prairie Room Tuesday with theme “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence” during March’s Women’s History Month.

Honorees included UMC faculty member Sharon Stewart and staff member Krista Proulx.

Speakers at the reception included Polk County Judge Tamara Yon and mistress-of-ceremonies Marsha Odom.