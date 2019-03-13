A budget deficit largely driven by a continued pattern of declining enrollment in Crookston Public Schools has led first-year Superintendent Jeremy Olson and his administrative team to craft a package of budget reductions and various “efficiencies” approaching $400,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Olson pitched the proposal to the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee Tuesday evening, and they gave him the green light to bring the tentative cost-savings plan to the full school board when they next meet on March 25.

The one primary thing that is making much of the efficiencies and budget reductions possible is the planned move of first grade from Washington School to Highland School in the fall. Although the district recently announced it will be offering daily, all-day preschool for four-year-olds that will be housed at Washington, Olson stressed that expanded preschool is not the driving force behind moving first grade. There is room at Highland for the move, he explained, adding that the only significant renovations that need to take place involve the removal of a locker bay near the school’s main entrance, a space that will become two special education classrooms.

Driving the need to reduce expenses is a continued trend of declining enrollment during the current school year that has resulted in a budget deficit in the $200,000 to $300,000 range that Olson said is closer to $300,000. Leaving the budget as is would require a draw-down on the district’s fund balance of $656,000 for fiscal year 2019-20. “That’s a huge number,” the superintendent said. But, he added, if the state legislature approves a funding formula increase and the district once again receives grant funding for preschool, it would require that a smaller number, around $400,000, be cut in order to bring the 2019-20 budget close to a balance.

When enrollment continued its downward trend during the current year, the enrollment projection established going into the school year of 1,125 ADMs (Average Daily Membership), which board members at the time considered to be a conservative projection, was earlier this winter reduced to 1,103 in order to somewhat ease the per-pupil-based state funding hit for the remainder of the school year. Olson on Tuesday recommended another conservative ADM projection for 2019-20 of 1090 ADMs.

The budget trimming proposal includes a mix of schedule-driven efficiencies, attrition-driven efficiencies, and actual reductions. The goal of the entire package, Olson said, is to keep the reductions as far from actual student classroom instruction as possible.

The proposal includes:

• The reduction of a 2/3 full-time equivalent (FTE) physical education teaching position

• The reduction of an administrative assistant position at Highland School

• A special education paraprofessional position currently open will not be filled

• The reduction of a full-time special education teacher at Highland (made possible by the schedule and configuration changes at the school)

• A 10 percent across the board reduction in supply budgets

• An English Language Learner (ELL) instructional position that’s open due to a resignation will not be filled, leaving the remaining ELL instructor with K-12 responsibilities instead of the current K-6 duties.

• Retiring choral instructor Belinda Fjeld will not be replaced. Elementary choral instructor Jill Dalzell would take on high school responsibilities, too. Dalzell, in addition to band instructor Matt Torgerson and orchestra instructor Haley Ellis will all have slightly more music education responsibilities in the elementary schools, but in order to not sacrifice individual and small group vocal and instrument instruction time, the general music course offered to sixth-graders who are not in band, choir or orchestra would be eliminated. Filling the void in the schedule would be increased computer instruction.

Although more than one budget reduction proposal from years ago initially included the elimination of orchestra, which was spared after a public outcry, Olson and Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna said Tuesday that cutting orchestra was not considered this time around because the local district is unique in the area when it comes to its size/enrollment and its offering of orchestra.

“We tried to find a comparable, an example of a our school our size in the region that offers orchestra and there is no comparable in a 7-12 school our size,” Bubna said. “That’s something we’re proud of and we don’t want to take that away. We’re proud of being the size we are and still being able to offer what we do for our students.”

School board and committee member Kari Miller expressed the strongest reservations about portions of the budget reduction package Tuesday, while also stressing that she “totally understands” the predicament faced by Olson and his administrative team and the need to right-size the budget. She questioned essentially doubling the workload of the lone remaining ELL instructor and how that reduction-by-attrition would be received in the community. “It seems like sort of a punitive move,” she said. Miller also wondered what the community would think of not replacing Fjeld and further straining the music staff.

To her concerns, Olson acknowledged the ELL situation is not perfect, but noted that new “Achievement and Integration” funding coming to the district from the state is, among other things, making the creation of an “interventionist” position possible that will work with struggling students no matter their ethnicity. But, Olson added, the interventionist will not be a qualified ELL instructor. He also made particular note of the current $90,000 deficit in the ELL program – $30,000 in revenue and $120,000 in expenses – which he said is not sustainable.

As for the proposed changes in the music program, the superintendent said that after the administrative team was able to “get creative” with the schedule so that only the sixth grade general music class would be lost, there wasn’t a full-time music position available, and he didn’t think it would be fair to hire a new music instructor that would be at risk of getting non-renewed a year or two down the road.

Olson said he’s met with the music staff to explain the proposal and they have some concerns. He said he’ll be meeting with them again soon. “We want to make sure we’re not asking them to do the impossible,” he said. “We believe we’ve found a way to make this possible.”

The budget reduction package is projected to save $368,700.

The 2019-20 budget proposal also includes some assumptions, such as:

• The purchase of a new school bus

• A kindergarten enrollment of 80 students

• $100,000 invested in curriculum

• $157,000 invested in technology

• $164,000 in new Achievement and Integration funding

• A 7 percent health insurance increase (which Olson said is simply a guess at this point)

• The smaller second grade class will continue to have three sections and the students move to third grade.

• The fifth grade class, with three sections currently, will grow to four sections in sixth grade, meaning a teacher will be added to the staff. “We’re projected to have 94 sixth graders; there’s no way we’re going to do that with three sections,” Olson said.

The superintendent stressed that the board has the final call on how the 2019-20 budget will look. But, he added, it’s his responsibility to put forth a budget that’s doable and make sense for the district’s current situation.

“I totally get the concerns, but these things happen when your district is getting smaller. Knowing we have to reduce $400,000, we explored other options and we felt this was the least impactful to kids and staff,” Olson said. “It’s the board’s prerogative if you want to deficit-spend, but it’s my job to identify opportunities to make reductions and find efficiencies when we can, rather than kick the can down the road.”