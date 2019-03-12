He enters Alford plea to killing Wallace in her downtown Crookston apartment in May 2017

The man accused of strangling and killing Tawnja Rene Wallace in a downtown Crookston apartment in May 2017 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Polk County District Court Monday. Eddie Markeith Frazier, 51, entered an Alford plea meaning he doesn’t admit to committing the crime, but acknowledges that the state has enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Frazier is set to be sentenced to 429 months, 35 years and nine months, when he appears April 26, said the plea agreement. He was originally facing three counts of murder in the second degree after police discovered Wallace’s body in the bathtub of the apartment the pair allegedly shared.

According to court documents, Crookston police were dispatched to an apartment on South Broadway on May 3, 2017 for a 911 hang-up call. No one answered the door when they knocked and the officers allegedly heard either music or the television on, and the sound of furniture being moved around. Later that morning, at around 9:22 a.m., Crookston detectives went to the apartment building after a request from Hennepin County for a welfare check on Wallace. There, they discovered her body naked in the bathtub.

During interviews, a family member of Wallace reported that Frazier allegedly said he and Wallace had got into a heated discussion and he later blanked out.

Frazier fled Crookston that morning and was later apprehended in Bloomington, Minnesota after a six-hour statewide manhunt that ended with a standoff and officer-involved shooting.