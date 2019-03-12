With the 2019 Crookston Figure Skating Club’s Dreams on Ice performances completed this past weekend, Crookston Sports Center staff on Monday began the process of melting the ice in the Event Arena.

Ice will remain in the Blue Arena for spring hockey tournaments, while the Gold Arena’s artificial turf is being used daily by Pirate spring sports teams.

Once the ice is melted in the Event Arena the portable sports court will be set up in advance of the big Crookston Youth Basketball Association Tournament later this month.



