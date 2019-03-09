Editor's column

The month of March brings a few phrases to mind — lion and lamb, March Madness, and also MN FoodShare March Campaign.

Yes, it is time to be extra generous to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. The donations of food and money that they receive this month are partially matched through the MN FoodShare program. It is a very important part of their effort to help alleviate food insecurity in our community.

Maybe your church makes a special effort in March to collect food and money donations. Maybe you belong to an organization that could contribute to the food shelf this month. Maybe you can purchase extra food when shopping for groceries and drop it in the food shelf collection box. Maybe you can write a check to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf — they can stretch cash further than donations of food, because of their access to discount products and programs.

We are offering a special 15 percent discount on new or renewal subscriptions for those who bring in food or cash donations for the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf this month.

Your support of the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf is always appreciated and your support during the MN FoodShare March Campaign is especially helpful.

Please be generous.