Collin Ludewig and Trista Fulton are Lions Club Students of the Month.

St. Mary’s High School senior Collin Ludewig is a member of the Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl team and St. Mary’s Youth Group and is a Mass Server. He was captain of the basketball team this year and also plays baseball. Collin works at Randy’s Family Drug & Gift.

Collin said he is a hardworking and determined person which will help him succeed in his future path in college.

Collin said his mom has been his greatest influence in life and appreciates the sacrifices she makes for him and his family. “I hope to be as humble, hardworking, and determined as she is when I grow older,” he said.

More about Collin Parents: Jason and Jessica Ludewig

Plans following graduation: Collin plans to attend SDSU to study Pharmacy.

Hobbies: Collin likes to play basketball, attend school sports, go deer hunting and fishing, and spend time with his family.

Sleepy Eye High School senior Trista Fulton has served as Student Council Representative, sings in the high school choir and lettered as a cheerleader. She also enjoyed participating in school musicals and one act plays.

Trista values hard work and has determination and persistence—values and strengths she knows will lead to success. “I know that you get what you put in, therefore I work hard at everything I do,” she said.

Trista said her parents are the greatest influence in her life. “They provide for me and my two sisters, and support the choices I’ve made for my future. Each day they show me what it’s like to work hard and stay positive.”

More about Trista Parents: Travis and Amy Fulton

Plans following graduation: Trista plans to attend a two-year technical college.

Favorite activity: Trista enjoyed cheerleading during high school.