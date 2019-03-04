National FFA Week was celebrated by FFA members nationwide from Feb. 16 to 23.

National FFA Week was celebrated by FFA members nationwide from Feb. 16 to 23. For members and alumni across the nation, FFA week is a very exciting and busy time. Members at the local, state, and national levels celebrate traditions in FFA from the past 90 years and participate in numerous activities during the week.

The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter was very active throughout FFA Week. To start out the week, on Monday, thirty-five Junior High FFA members and chapter officers went to the Garage in Springfield to have fun bowling. The group played two games of bowling, enjoyed eating pizza, and then had the chance to win door prizes.

Tuesday, Feb. 17 was dedicated to Staff and Community Appreciation Day. An appreciation breakfast was held, which was prepared by the officer team, for the staff and supporters of the chapter. The Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter is very grateful for the generosity and the support of the community and the staff of Sleepy Eye Schools. Without them, Sleepy Eye FFA would never be able to do all that they do.

On Thursday morning, 38 FFA members held the Safety Carnival in the gym. Fifth and sixth graders from both Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s were invited to learn more about Farm Safety. They learned about a wide range of topics including: Chemical Safety, Tractor Safety, Machinery Safety, Lake Safety, Animal Safety, and Lawn Mower Safety. These students then earned prizes when they had gone to all of the 17 safety stations.

Thursday afternoon, nine freshmen members presented a puppet show to all of the kindergarteners and first graders. The FFA Chapter Officers also presented Ag. in the Classroom Programs to second, third, and fourth graders. They taught the students important lessons about how to be safe and where their food comes from. It was an incredibly fun learning experience for everyone involved.

On Friday night 41 FFA members participated in the annual FFA Lock-In. The event started out with a black-light dance for all 7th-12th grade students and was followed by various games and activities all night long. In addition to the chapter members, the Lock-In also hosted four state officers, President Grace Taylor from Randolph, Vice President Kegan Zimmermann from Red Rock Central, Treasurer Adam Kroll from Pierz, and Sentinel James Mathiowetz from Belle Plaine. Region VI Secretary, Paton Buller from Mountain Lake also attended.

Throughout FFA Week, there were dress up days that the school participated in, including Plaid Day, Blue and Gold Day, and Freedom Friday. A daily emblem hunt also took place. The FFA Elementary coloring contest winners from each grade were announced as well. Prizes were given for the winners and each of the 151 participants were given a smaller prize.

The Sleepy Eye FFA members are looking forward to the rest of the year as they have State FFA Convention, Chapter Officer Elections, and the end of the year Chapter Banquet in May.