Harbor Freight Tools is recalling propane torches and rechargeable flashlights due to burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The tool store is recalling around 150,000 Greenwood propane torches because the trigger on the torches that engages flames can fail to disengage when it’s no longer pressed, posing a burn hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled torches and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a free replacement propane torch.

The store is also recalling about 500,000 80-lumen, 12-volt rechargeable flashlights because the flashlights can overheat while charging, posing a burn hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a refund in the form of a $5 Harbor Freight Tools gift card.

Harbor Freight Tools received two reports of the flashlight overheating with no reports of injury.

The flashlights are small and black and have a soft white button located on the side to turn the flashlight on and off. The base of the flashlight is a charger that fits into any standard vehicle 12V power port to charge. The recalled flashlight’s SKU number is 64109 and can be found on the sticker label that also bears the product barcode. The flashlight is approximately 5 inches long. They were made in China.

The flashlights were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide from August through January for between $2 and $4.

For more information, call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353, email recall@harborfreight.com or visit the store online at harborfreight.com and click on "Recall Safety Information" on the bottom of the homepage.