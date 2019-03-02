Holding on late in the second half, the LQPV Eagles topped Wabasso 59-55 Tuesday night (Feb. 26) in a Section 3A girls basketball playoff showdown.

It was a brutally tough match-up for the second round, as the Eagles (23-3) and Rabbits (21-4) had to meet early in the postseason with the Eagles advancing to face top-seed Minneota (25-1) in the Sub-Section final.

For the Rabbits, it was the second straight season that they’ve bowed out of the playoffs with a loss to the Eagles. One year ago they fell 65-49.

In the past two seasons, the Rabbits have gone 41-8 overall (30-2 in Tomahawk Conference play) and captured back-to-back conference titles. This season their only losses were all to quality teams in Minneota, LQPV, New Ulm (20-6) and Pipestone Area (15-8).

Tuesday night in the loss to the Eagles, the Rabbits fell behind 27-21 at the half but would go ahead in the second half, taking a 51-50 lead with just over four minutes remaining.

From there, however, the Eagles would close out the game on a 9-4 run to claim victory and advance. The Rabbits struggled to 35 percent shooting from the floor (22-of-62) and were just 4-of-23 from long range.

The Eagles, meanwhile, shot 42 percent (25-of-59) and were 3-of-11 from distance.

Maddy Guetter capped off a memorable season with yet another double-double of 18 points, 17 rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and three steals. Alison Fenger finished with 12 points and five boards, and Sarah Franta added 12 points and two steals.

The Eagles held 1,000-point scorer Jenna Frank to just three points and three steals, Cora Eichten had eight points and three rebounds and Megan Rothmeier had two points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.