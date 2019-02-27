Marlan L. Hvinden and Nancy Borgeson Hvinden, husband and wife authors from Thompson, ND have released books with Red River Valley connections.

Nancy Borgeson Hvinden recently published her childhood memoir, Growing Up In The Valley, A Nodak Babyboomer. The 202 page softcover book recounts her early years on a Walsh County farm and then grade school years in Grand Forks. The book is appropriate for ages 9 and up. It is a true and honest account of growing up in the 1950-60’s in the Red River Valley.

Ms. Hvinden was born in Grafton, ND in 1952. Both sides of her ancestry were 1880 Dakota Territory homesteaders. She started school in a one-room school in Vernon Township, then moved to Grand Forks where she continued her education, graduating from Red River in 1970 and the University of North Dakota in 1973 with a B.A. in history and secondary teaching.

Marlan L. Hvinden’s latest book is Justice Was Swift Tales of the Old West. It is a collection of stories about horse rustling, robberies and murders, military forts, mail rides, and Sitting Bull’s summer camp at Dogden Butte. All are documented events. It is 192 pages with pictures, maps and documents.

Originally from Maddock, ND, Mr. Hvinden is a former McLean Co., ND newspaper editor and County Auditor, originated Dakota Country Outdoor Magazine and is a member of the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame. He is also a UND graduate with a BA in Journalism.

The Hvindens write and publish under the title Hvinden Publications.

