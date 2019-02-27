PCSO: Victim stopped just west of Crookston to help two in an SUV, was assaulted and had gun and money taken

More details have emerged regarding an assault that allegedly took place early Saturday afternoon, Feb. 23 on Polk County Highway 9 just west of Crookston near its intersection with Highway 75, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with anyone who might have been in the area at the time the incident occurred.

The incident was reported minutes before 1 p.m. Saturday. The PCSO says the victim was assaulted while attempting to assist two individuals in an SUV in the middle of the Highway 9 roadway a mile to a mile-and-a-half west of Highway 75. The PCSO says one of the individuals assaulted the victim, took a gun from the victim’s vehicle and money from the victim’s person. The victim was able to get away.

The PCSO says the suspects drove off in what is described as a silver or tan SUV that appeared to be Jeep Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plates.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact PCSO Investigations at 281-0431.



Social Security scam

The PCSO would also like to alert the public to a Social Security scam making the rounds. Residents have been getting calls from an individual saying that they are from the Social Security Administration. The individual is saying that they are going to take legal action against your Social Security number and suspend it due to suspicious activity.

If you get a message like this do not call the number back. If you have any questions about this, call your local law enforcement agency or your local Social Security office.