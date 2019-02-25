RiverView Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Mark Ghaida to its Orthopaedic Team, with his practice in Crookston and East Grand Forks.

Dr. Ghaida’s interests are in sports medicine, shoulder and knee arthroscopy, soft tissue repair and ligament reconstruction, as well as hip and knee arthroplasty.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Dr. Ghaida received his medical degree from the University of Alberta and completed post-secondary education and residency training in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Saskatchewan. He went on to complete additional training with a sports medicine fellowship and an adult reconstruction fellowship back at the University of Alberta.

“I was always interested in surgery from a young age, but I discovered orthopaedics during medical school,’’ he shared. “I liked the acuity of the emergency department and the ability to see an immediate result from the interventions we perform. You see all sorts of injuries and bad breaks in the young and the old and having the ability to make things right again is very gratifying. You see that in people who have arthritis as well, when they get a new hip or knee, and can go back to doing some of the things in life that they love but had been in too much pain to keep up with. From the sports side of things, I enjoy getting to know the athletes, following their careers, and helping to get them back to their previous level of performance after an injury.’’

In the past, Dr. Ghaida helped provide team coverage for university level wrestling and hockey in Canada, as well as the Edmonton Oil Kings, a major junior ice hockey team. He looks forward to being involved with area schools and their athletic programs.

Adjusting to his new practice in the United States has gone well for Dr. Ghaida.

“I’m most excited about the amazing number of people I have gotten to meet and work with so far. I am surrounded by an incredibly dedicated and caring group of individuals. Everyone has been so friendly and helpful. It already feels as if RiverView is my home because we share so many similarities in terms of people and values and that’s a great feeling to have.’’

When Dr. Ghaida is not seeing patients, he enjoys being active and maintains interests in a number of sports; including soccer, volleyball, tennis, football, hockey, and trail/mountain biking. An outdoor enthusiast, he also enjoys camping, fishing, hiking, weekends at the lake, road trips and working on cars.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ghaida, call RiverView’s Specialty Clinic at 218-281-9553.