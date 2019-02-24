The ag economy, impact of trade policy, grain marketing challenges and opportunities, as well as strategies to be a resilient farmer will be featured at the 2019 farm management profitability conference March 19 at the University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center (SWROC) near Lamberton.

Agricultural producers and agri-business professionals throughout southwest Minnesota are encouraged to attend.

The program features presentations on how to maintain and improve farm profitability.

Dr. Frayne Olson will give keynote presentations on grain marketing and interest rates, land and machinery values and fertilizer outlook. Olson is the crop economist/marketing specialist with the North Dakota State University Extension and director of the Quentin Burdick Center for Cooperatives. He conducts programs and research in evaluating crop marketing strategies, crop outlook and price analysis and the economics of crop contracting.

Joleen Hadrich, U of M Extension Service economist will present on management, production and financial characteristics of resilient farms in Minnesota.

The conference will also feature an analysis of the 2018 profitability trends of the Southwest Minnesota Farm Business Management Association’s (SWMFBMA) member farms and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on producers.

Registration for the conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. The registration form and fee, which includes handouts, refreshments and lunch, is due by March 13. To download a registration form, visit swroc.cfans.umn.edu.

For more information, call (507) 752-5094 or e-mail gthillen@umn.edu.

The 2019 Farm Management Probability Conference is sponsored by the Southwest Minnesota Farm Business Management Association, University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center and the University of Minnesota Extension Service.