50 years ago

February 1969

• The lead, front-page, above-the-fold story in the Feb. 27, 1969 Redwood Gazette was that, for the 31st annual Pancake Days celebration, the organizers were adding sausage to the menu.

• Echo High School senior Warren Anderson ended his high-school basketball career with 993 points, seven points shy of him becoming the first 1,000 point scorer in that school’s history. A Gazette sports columnist pointed out that if a snowed-out game several weeks earlier had been made up, Anderson almost certainly would have made those missing seven points.

• Roy Acuff, who is credited with being one of the founders of country and western music in the 1930s and 40s, and a hero to Hank Williams, played a concert in the Wabasso Public School auditorium.

• The cast of the Redwood Falls Community Players “mellerdrama” Only an Orphan Girl actively encouraged the audience to cheer the hero and boo the villain, although spitting on the floor was not admitted.

• The state gave the City of Redwood Falls $4,242 for its share of cigarette taxes and $3,385 for its share of liquor taxes.

25 years ago

February 1994

• City officials hoping to redo all the infrastructure under the Y-intersection on Bridge Street while the state was redoing the surface paving learned the Minnesota Department of Transportation had decided to postpone the surface work from 1996 until 2000.

• The Redwood County Recycling Center purchased a computer for keeping track of all of its records.

• Schoffman’s, Inc. implement dealership offered a new line of tractors for customers interested in simple-but-durable farm equipment made in Russia for about half the cost of equivalent U.S. made tractors.

• The historic Gilfillan Estate house was re-sided in preparation for the first Farmfest event to be held there in the summer.

• Cedar Mountain students announced that instead of holding a prom this year, the seniors would all go on a river boat ride on the Mississippi River.

• State bureaucrats stopped a plan for Morton School fifth and sixth graders to attend the Redwood Falls school district unless they officially consolidated.

10 years ago

February 2009

• The largest drug sweep in Redwood County history led to felony-level arrests for 16 area residents charged with drug selling and possession.

• Redwood County courthouse employees who lived close to work resorted to walking to work after a blizzard dropped eight inches of snow Thursday evening.