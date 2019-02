Jared Zollner of Vesta, was selected to the National Rifle Association (NRA) “President’s 100” as one of the top junior marksman in the nation.

Along the way to this distinction, Zollner set a new NRA junior record in 10 meter sporter rifle 40 shot standing with a score of 354/400.

He will finish his junior shooting career as a member of the Minnesota 4-H .22 pistol team at the 4-H shooting sports national championships being held June 23-28, 2019 in Grand Island, Neb.