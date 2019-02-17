The public is invited to join the fight against cancer by coming to the 26th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County meeting this coming Monday (Feb. 18) at 5:30 p.m. at Thrivent which is located on Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

Do you know anyone who has recently been diagnosed with cancer?

If so, give them the American Cancer Society (ACS) phone number 1-800-277-2345, or call the number yourself to find out what kind of help they can get.

The ACS is available all day every day to provide information and support. Its 24 hour a day, 365 days a year call center is staffed with trained cancer information specialists to provide information and connections to programs and services.

It also offers interactive, online tools to help patients, family members and caregivers learn how cancers are typically treated, find insurance and other payment options and identify other free or low-cost resources.