The Association of Minnesota Counties held its legislative conference in St. Paul recently, and District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hasnka said he was pleased with the active participation.

“Making your voices heard is what it’s all about,” Torkelson said. “I was pleased to visit with commissioners and staff from Brown, Redwood and Renville counties and learn what’s important to them and how state government can help them achieve their goals.”

Torkelson said county leaders discussed a number of topics, including dealing with mental health issues and opioid addiction, as well as expanding broadband to all areas of Minnesota, but the top priority for local leaders is transportation.

“Transportation is so important to every aspect of our lives, and funding it properly is a necessity,” Torkelson said. “It’s been a pleasure to work on transportation issues not only as House transportation chairman last session but as Republican lead on the transportation committee this session. I will continue to push for road and bridge improvement funds, as well as an expanded Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet, in the weeks ahead.”