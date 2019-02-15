Two occupants of a one-vehicle rollover were transported to RiverView Hospital after responders arrived to find their van upside down in the ditch late Thursday morning east of Gentilly. The driver, Charlotte Borseth, 67, of Fertile, and passenger, Patty Wasley, 57, both sustained minor and non-life threatening injuries.

The white 1997 Chevrolet van rolled over on County Road 11 just east of Gentilly in the curves. Deputies were able to remove both occupants and had them transported by the Crookston Area Ambulance to the ER for observation.

Other assisting agencies included the Crookston Fire Department and Advanced Tire.