Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Belview Learning Center Closed

Chokio Alberta Closed

Echo Charter School Closed

Hancock Closed

Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) Closed

Marshall Public & Parochial Schools Closed

Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris Closed all activities cancelled

Benson closing at 12:30 pm

BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island closing at 12:30 pm, all activities cancelled

Canby closing at 1 pm

Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg closing at 1 pm, all activities cancelled

Clarkfield Area Charter School closing at 1 pm

Dawson/Boyd closing at 12:45 pm, buses leaving at 1 pm

Dream Technical Academy (Willmar) closing at 12:30 pm

KMS (Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg) closing at 12:30 pm

Lac Qui Parle Valley closing at 12:45 pm

MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) closing at noon

Minnewaska Area closing elementary: 12:30 pm, high school: 1 pm, no activities

Montevideo Ramsey: 12:30 pm, Sanford: 12:35 pm, High School: 12:40 pm, Middle: 12:45 pm

Yellow Medicine East closing at 1 pm, no pre-school, dance send off 12:40 pm

Updated: 2-14-19 11:33 a.m