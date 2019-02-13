The following students from in and around Crookston achieved various academic milestones in college in the fall of 2018 or earned various academic accolades.

Here’s the latest lists submitted to the Times:



University of Wisconsin-Stout

Mariah Donarski of Crookston graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Digital Marketing Technology.



North Dakota State University

Crookston and area students who graduated in fall 2018:

• Nicholas D. Donarski of Climax earned a BS degree in Crop and Weed Sciences.

• Michael Stewart Metzger of Climax earned a PHD in Plant Pathology.

• Elizabeth Crane Bauske of Crookston earned a PHD in Plant Pathology.

• Mollie Elizabeth Kanten of Crookston earned a BSN in Nursing.

• Anna Rae Love of Euclid earned a BSN in Nursing.



Minnesota State University Moorhead

Crookston and Crookston area students who made the fall dean’s list include:

• Brooke Bergeron, Crookston, Criminal Justice and Political Science

• Alyssa Goelzer, Crookston, Photojournalism

• Michael Hajostek, Crookston, Computer Science and Computer Information Technology

• Sophia Holen, Crookston, General Studies

• Zachary Lutz, Crookston, Theatre Arts and Commercial Music

• Kathryn MacGregor, Crookston, Art Education

• Elizabeth McDonald, Fisher, Speech/Language/Hearing Science

• Haley Roed, Crookston, Health & Medical Sciences, Pre-Medicine

• Elisa Samuelson, Crookston, Social Work

• Grace Steiner, Crookston, Social Work



Minnesota State Community and Technical College

• Taylor Demarais of Crookston earned her diploma in Administrative Support.

• Samuel Smith of Crookston earned an Associate of Science degree in Information Technology.



North Dakota State College of Science

• Katelyn Wagner of Crookston made the Fall 2018 President’s Honor List in Nursing.



Northland Community & Technical College

Fall 2018 President’s List:

• Mary Ford, Angus, Business

• Kolbe Bach, Climax, Undeclared

• Denissa Brekken, Crookston, Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Dustin Ramstorf, Crookston, Construction Electricity

• Bruce Reichert, Crookston, Construction Electricity

• Riley Schultz, Crookston, Carpentry-Residential

• Leah Trostad, Crookston, Occupational Therapy Assistant

• Jaylynn Janorschke, Euclid, Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Delainey Fogarty, Fisher, Undeclared

• Kelly Halvorson, Fisher, Radiologic Technology

• Lynn Monley, Fisher, Intro Architectural Technology & Design

Fall 2018 Dean’s List:

• Harrison Bjorgo, Crookston, Business

• Brandon Gartner, Crookston, Computer & Network Technology

• Courtney Lindtwed, Crookston, Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Anne Prudhomme, Crookston, Nursing

• Brianna Visness, Crookston, Liberal Arts & Sciences