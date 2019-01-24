He took money from greeting cards and stole gift cards

A former Polk County postal worker will spend 90 days in jail after he was caught stealing money from greeting cards, some from a recent high school graduate. Timothy Merle Conger, 25, Bagley, was sentenced Tuesday by District Judge Anne Rasmusson for felony mail theft. Conger’s 24-month person sentence was suspended for four years as long as he follows his four-year supervised probation conditions. He’s also required to pay over $2,500 in fines and restitution.

According to court documents, Conger worked for the postal service in Polk and Clearwater counties starting in 2015 and admitted to investigators that he started stealing “in the performance of his duties for the USPS” between December 2016 and June 2017.

In June 2017, a high school graduate’s grandfather told the United States Postal Service that some of the cards the student received in the mail had been opened and resealed with tape after what appears that money was removed. Law enforcement was able to track a gift card that was intended for the graduate to Conger who used the card at Target, said the complaint.

Conger said he stopped stealing when he transferred from Gully to Gonvick, but not until after he took in upwards of 100 gift cards and approximately $2,000 in cash from the targeted greeting cards. He later signed a statement apologizing for the theft saying he “betrayed the trust of the USPS” and acknowledged his actions were illegal.

A special agent for the Postal Service Inspector General’s Office, John Masters, said in a statement that the sentence sends a “clear message that stealing mail is a very serious crime and will not be tolerated.”

The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General updates their website with news releases that include documents about former USPS employees and workers who are sentenced for stealing mail, accepting bribes to deliver drugs through the mail, robbery of postal carriers, and mail theft schemes. Information from the USPS OIG about Conger’s sentence was not yet available online.