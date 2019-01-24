New, recurring funding coming to the Crookston district from the state will be invested in an ‘interventionist’ in 7th-8th grade, a ‘student success coach/liaison’ and changes in preschool programming

With a district-wide student enrollment comprised of around two-thirds white/Caucasian students, around 25 percent Hispanic and approximately 10 percent Native American, the Crookston School District has reached a student diversity threshold that makes it eligible for new funding from the Minnesota Department of Education to be targeted at a variety of initiatives that benefit students of all races in several ways.

That’s the word from Superintendent Jeremy Olson, while explaining what the MDE’s “Achievement and Integration” program funding is all about, and how the district is planning to invest the initial allocation of $164,000 that’s set to arrive on July 1, 2019.

It’s not a one-time influx of dollars, either, he said, it’s recurring, meaning that initiatives launched in the district as a result of the additional MDE funds will be able to have a sustained impact.

The money does require a 30 percent local match, however. Olson said it’s already been accounted for in the district’s 2019 property tax levy, and it did lead to a “small” increase in the levy.

“Thirty percent of $164,000 is not a drop in the bucket by any means, but I think most of our taxpayers, if you told them you could spend 30 percent and get 70 percent back, that’s a pretty good deal,” Olson told the Times.

Local plans are being finalized – final plans need to be submitted to MDE by March 15 – with the idea of launching the new initiatives in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year in the fall.

Olson said the district is looking to start a trio of programs. One will involve the hiring of an “interventionist” for seventh and eighth graders at Crookston High School who are struggling for any one of a number of reasons, another will involve the hiring of a “Student Success Coach” that will sort of mirror previous versions of the “Hispanic Liaison” in the district who worked with students and their families. The third program will focus on changes to the district’s preschool programming.

Olson said he “pushed back a little bit” when the initial talk was to call the position, as in the past, a Hispanic liaison. “I don’t want to typecast students, I just want to support them, so we’re calling it a student success coach instead,” he explained. “This person will be sort of in that liaison category by working with students in school and with them and their families at home. You need those activities when you’re working with students who are struggling. But it’s not just the student, it’s making that connection with parents at home. You circle the wagons to a certain degree, in the best interests of the child.”



What it’s all about.

Originally, the MDE program involved simply “Integration” dollars, Olson explained. The idea was to have districts partner so that students in districts with lower diversity would be exposed to districts home to greater student diversity. “Funding was given to districts with high minority concentrations to help them integrate with districts with low minority populations,” the superintendent said.

A few years ago, the “Achievement” component was added and the program grew to include, in addition to “Integration”-related programs, efforts to close the “achievement gap” between various student populations that continues to be a major challenge for many districts every year. That’s one of the primary goals behind the district’s inclusion of preschool programming among its three initiatives, Olson said. “We want to see to it that cost is not a barrier (for preschool students and their families),” he noted.

Last year, Olson said, the Crookston district reached the student diversity threshold to trigger the eligibility for the MDE funds.

In addition to submitting a plan to the state that’s deemed worthy of the dollars, a district also is not allowed to work alone, Olson said, it must partner with at least one bordering district, which would also receive similar funds to invest in initiatives. Olson said he reached out to several districts contiguous to Crookston, and the East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls districts responded, saying they wanted to parter with Crookston.

“Us meeting the (diversity) threshold generated this entire thing,” Olson said. “It really set the dominos going.”

Olson said he suspects the initial program language was written with Twin Cities/metro area districts in mind, where they’re located “right down the road” from each other. How exactly things will come together with the trio of district partners here with several miles between them is still being hashed out, he added.

Crookston has already submitted its initial plans to MDE, he said, and has received positive feedback so far. Olson said the district and its partners will have to submit compliance documents and programming plans every year in order to receive the next allocation of Achievement and Integration dollars.



Perfect fit

Olson said he is “particularly excited” about the possibilities because the funding is being made available at a time that the district has identified a trio of particular needs that, if implemented, would bring the best bang for the buck when it comes to helping students in school.

“This could not have fit better with our goals and the goals of the funding; it’s aligned almost perfectly,” Olson said. “Very rarely does this happen, to come together like this. For one, we qualify. And, two, it meets the needs of our students. It’s just awesome.”

It’s not just about helping kids who need additional help, Olson stressed, at the expense of students who are doing fine in the traditional classroom, and are even high achievers.

“We’re here to help kids, and at the end of the day we really don’t care what subgroup they’re in. We care that they’re a kid and they need help,” Olson said. “I think we will see (the test scores of) subgroups rise, but not at the expense of any other subgroups.”