Proceeds from first two events benefited whirlpool room and Summit dining room

The Villa St. Vincent Fashion Flash “FUN”-draiser was born and kicked off January 2017 at the Crookston National Guard Armory in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd. It has become an annual event, and the third fashion show is set for Friday, Jan. 25 at the armory.

This year, the proceeds of the “Fashion Flash” fashion show on the runway stage will go toward updating the chairs and sofas in the family and living areas.

In its short history, proceeds from the two fashion shows have had a major impact at the Villa and The Summit. Proceeds from the inaugural event in 2017 went to the renovation of the whirlpool tub room, which resulted in a calmer, spa-like environment for the residents. Money raised at last year’s show went to the renovation of The Summit dining room to make the furniture more adaptable to the needs of its tenants.

The Villa St. Vincent invites everyone to the 3rd Annual Fashion Flash “FUN”-draiser on Friday. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the Villa St. Vincent Business Office, Montague’s Flower Shop, Erickson Embroidery/2nd St. Boutique, Wonderful Life Foods, and Rejuv Salon & Spa in Crookston. Tickets are also available at Simply and The Beautylish Silo in Warren and at Total Betty and The Shed in Thief River Falls. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door on the night of the event.

For more information, call 281-3424 or see their Facebook page: facebook.com/VSVFashionFlash.