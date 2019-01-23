The Crookston Rotary Student of the Month for December 2018 was Elise Erdmann.

She’s a senior at Crookston High School and plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead after she graduates and major in Elementary Education, plus minor in Special Education.

Elise’s family includes her parents Chad and Jennifer, and brother Dokken.

Areas of involvement include the CHS Leo Club, College in the High School courses, Crookston Youth Foundation and girls soccer.

“I have lettered in girls soccer, lettered all four years for the Leo Club and was the soccer captain,” Elise explained.

Elise gave her thanks to the Rotary Club for the scholarship and thanked the high school and Leo Club.





The Crookston Rotary Student of the Month for January 2019 is Blake Fee. He’s a senior at Crookston High School and plans to attend Bemidji State University to play football after he graduates.

Blake’s family includes parents Chris and Tiffany, and siblings Alyssa, Macy and Carter.

Areas of involvement include the CHS Leo Club, football, wrestling and tennis.

“I have lettered in football four years, lettered in basketball two years, and lettered in tennis two years,” Blake explained. “For football, I got All District Honorable Mention and Choice Therapy Athlete of the Month.”

Blake gave his thanks to the Rotary Club for the award and thanks to the community for the support throughout his high school career.



UMN Crookston Students of the Month recognized

The Crookston Rotary Club has selected the following University of Minnesota Crookston students as its Students of the Month for October, November and December 2018.

• Melissa Schilling – Agriculture and Natural Resources Department

• Summer Billings - Business Department

• Austin Sommerfeld - Language Arts and Education Department

The students were recognized at the Rotary’s Jan. 16 meeting.

Student of the Month is a great way for faculty, staff and administration to show how much they appreciate and respect students in their departments at UMC, Rotarian Don Cavalier said. Student of the Month is a great way for the teachers to show how much they appreciate and respect their students in college, he continued.

The teachers who nominate the students are always anonymous, Cavalier said. Students are selected because they are a positive representative of UMC. In addition to academic achievement, they have also been selected for displaying characteristics of good citizenship, great personality, and college/community involvement.

Crookston Rotary Club’s student awards program at the college level is for the purpose of recognizing and celebrating excellence in student leadership. “This is part of our goal to strengthen Rotary’s commitment to creating a learning and work environment that encourages positive outcomes for all students faulty and staff at UMC,” Cavalier said.