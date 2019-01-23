Artists recently trained in the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s teaching artist roster program (TARP) are available for residencies in the area.

Schools can use NMAC’s Arts Legacy: Artist Residency grant application to easily sponsor one of these local artists into your school! 100 percent of the costs might be covered by the grant. It’s on a first come, first served basis with one per district offered per school year.

Artists in our program have created a mock up grant on themselves and a press release that takes most of the work out of applying.

The Teaching Artist Roster Program (TARP) is a training designed to support artists (visual, performing, writing, media, fine art) in refining and developing skills for conducting collaborative, in-depth arts learning experiences in organizations, community settings and schools. A small cohort of artists was selected to participate in this training, conducted by our Training Specialist and guest peer coaches contracted by NWMAC.

To view the roster and contact the artist visit our website at: http://www.northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org/teaching-artist-roster/

Area artists on our roster include: Jeanne Cooney of Hallock , Kristin Eggerling of Hallock, Christine Foster of Thief River Falls, Mara Hanel of Warren, Celeste Hoffman of Goodridge, Kim Hruba of Warroad, Jolene Juhl of Greenbush, Misti Koop of East Grand Forks, Aliza Novacek-Olson of Roseau, Stephanie Olson of Thief River Falls, Elizabeth Rockstad of Ada and Marissa Steien of Karlstad offer residencies in humorous or storytelling writing, visual arts, themed portrait drawing, watercolor or acrylic painting, creative expression, glass fusing, performing arts, traditional textiles, mosaic, and music performance. New teaching artists may also be introduced soon including creative movement dance, arts of Mexico, creative writing with made up words, and design concepts with sign lettering.

Schools can apply through the NMAC’s online grant system. The Login to create a user and start an application is in the upper right corner of the NMAC website. School residencies are first come, first served grants to school districts in our seven-county area. These grants are a maximum of $2,100.00 to sponsor in a traditional week-long residency. An extra $400.00 may be requested for residencies with supplies. You will need to contact the artist directly to schedule the residency.

Please contact the NMAC with any questions about this program or receiving grant funding to bring one of these teaching artists into your school.